Longtime Canton resident Susan D. (“Sue”) Abbott passed away on August 11, 2020 at her home in Denver Colorado after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 77.
Born Susan Farrer in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 9, 1942 and raised in the Montreal suburb of Saint Laurent, Sue received an associates degree from MacDonald College in Montreal in 1961. She received a bachelor of arts degree from St. Lawrence University in 1980 after moving to Canton with her family in 1976.
Sue began a career in banking at the St. Lawrence National Bank shortly after arriving in Canton, starting as a part-time teller in the Canton branch and eventually working her way up to Vice President of Human Resources. With the acquisition of the St. Lawrence National by Community Bank, N.A., Sue left Canton for the Syracuse area to head up the human resources department of the entire Community Bank organization. She retired in 2005 as a Senior Vice President.
Sue was active in the community serving on the boards of the Canton Free Library and the Canton Food Pantry. She was involved in local youth and high school sports as an official for volleyball and swimming and as a frequent volunteer for the Canton Pee Wee Association. Her community service continued when she moved to the Syracuse area, where she served on the board of the Interreligious Food Consortium.
Sue was deeply loving and dedicated to her children and grandchildren and she was well known for her compassion, quiet toughness and silly sense of humor, qualities she exhibited until the very end despite the toll that Parkinson’s disease took on her body and mind.
Sue is survived by her longtime partner, Douglas Carr of Calgary Alberta, a sister Anne (Doug) Rutherford of Ingersoll, Ontario, her daughter Kelley Howes of Denver, Colorado, sons Sean (Karen) of Gloucester, Massachusetts and Darren (Claire) of Claremont, California and her five grandsons Luke, Jackson, Charlie, Harry and Max.
Per the family’s request, funeral services will be private and there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies https://parkinsonrockies.org/get-involved/donate/ or the Canton Free Library https://www.cantonfreelibrary.org/donate.
