Susan E. Hunter,72, of Dexter, passed away peacefully June 15, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.
As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you to Hospice of Jefferson County for your care and guidance during her final hours, specifically Andrea and Jennifer. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
