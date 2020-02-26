Canton- Susan Freego Gibbons, 49, of Jingleville Road, Canton died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29 at the funeral home with Rev. Bryan Stitt officiating. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Potsdam Humane Society.
