CLEVELAND/CROGHAN, NY ~ Susan J. (Campeau) Weaver, 67, of Maple Flats Rd., Cleveland, NY, formerly of Croghan, died Monday, November 21, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony, daughter, Melissa, two grandchildren, her mother Eleanor “Ree” Campeau, and eight siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Croghan.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.