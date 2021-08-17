Susan L. Tavernier, 61, of 827 State St., Carthage, was stricken suddenly and died Sunday evening, August 15, 2021 at her cottage on the St. Lawrence River near Ogdensburg.
Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. James Church in Carthage. A full obituary will be published when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.