Susan M. Sprague, 69, of Watertown passed away peacefully at her home Thursday evening, September 5, 2019, surrounded by all four children and family.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Monday, September 9, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church at 10 AM with Reverend Christopher Looby presiding. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery following the mass.
Susan was born in Watertown on January 23, 1950, daughter of J. Frederick Jr. and Lucy E. Waters Sprague, She graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1968, from Jefferson Community College in 1970, and received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego. For 23 years she worked at JCC and retired as an Information Systems Specialist.
She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of its Altar Rosary Society, and prepared the church bulletin for both St. Anthony’s and St. Patrick’s Church parishes. Susan was a member of the IHC Alumni Association and was active with the Girl Scouts of NNY and Camp Trefoil. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, knitting, quilting, and puzzles. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her baby quilts and incredible generosity.
Susan is survived by her four children, Michael D. Duell, Jr. (Stephanie), OH, David W. Duell (Jennifer), Beaver Falls, Katie D. Bickford (David), LaFargeville, and Laura M. Duell, Chaumont; fifteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter; four siblings, James F. Sprague III (Chrissy), Watertown, Lucyann Ormiston (John), Rochester, Martha Grant (Glen), Rochester, and Joseph W. Sprague (Denise), Moore, SC; 2 sisters-in-law, Patricia Sprague of Allen, TX and Christine Sprague of Fairport; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, John and George Sprague.
Donations in Susan’s name may be made to Immaculate Heart Central School, 1316 Ives St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.