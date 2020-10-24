CARTER, Susan Martha, age 55, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1965 in Watertown, NY to the late Richard and Shirley (Cummings) Burns. Susan will also be greatly missed by her loving husband of 32 years, Andy; siblings, Ann Burns Waters, Cicero, NY and Matthew Burns, San Francisco, CA; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and her extended family. The family would like to thank Cheryl Bender, Kateri Bolton, Kitty Green, Teresa Ieraci, and all her cherished friends for all their loving support over the last several years. A visitation was held from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, October 12, with Funeral Services held Tuesday, October 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville. Burial followed at David’s Cemetery, Kettering. For full obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
