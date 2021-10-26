Susan Sharlow Rush Morgan, a 38 year resident of Dutchess County, entered into rest Saturday October 16, 2021. She was 69.
Daughter of the late Hugh K. and Harriet Sterling Sharlow, she was born on February 14, 1952 in Massena, NY.
Susan spent her years making a warm and loving home for her family. She was also formerly employed by Macy’s Department Store. In her spare time she enjoyed garage-saleing, shopping, antiquing and socializing. Susan was also a long time member of Faith Assembly of God.
Survivors include her former husband, David Rush of Massena; daughters, Carrie Rush Lesniak and her husband, Rich of Huguenot, NY, and Brandy Rush Cunningham of Ft. Smith, AR; son, David M. Rush and his wife, Megan of Fairbanks, AK; 3 grandchildren, William Lewis, III of New Windsor, NY, Sophie Cunningham of Ft. Smith, AR and Owen Rush of Fairbanks, AK; 2 great-grandchildren, Rosie and Riley Lewis of New Windsor, NY; sisters, Jane Wood and family of Berea, OH and Mary Burch and family of Potsdam, NY; and her best friend, Ruth Samets Murray of North Carolina.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A funeral service will take place after visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan’s name to JDRF, www.jdrf.org.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.