Card of Thanks - The family of Susan Turnbull wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Carthage Center for the wonderful care of our mom received during the five years she resided there. We also want to thank all the family and friends that sent cards, flowers, called, or sent a memorial donation in her name. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will be treasured always. Thank you to Ron Sinclair and David Shepard for a beautiful service. A special thank you to The French Funeral Home for making Susan’s final journey home a peaceful one. God bless
