Susanna (Susan) Altagracia Richman passed away on Aug 29 2022 in St Augustine, Florida at age 80. She is survived by her husband, Allan, her children, David and Naomi, and her three grandchildren, Cooper, Nyan, and Avi. Susan was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic to Carmela Fernandes and raised in a convent. After a challenging childhood, Susan immigrated to the US alone at the tender age of 16. She arrived in New York City with nothing more than her determination, stunning beauty, and fiery Latina temper. She worked hard and earned a living while enjoying the weekends with her cousin Rose. Susan eventually met Allan with whom she raised two children. Susan helped Allan run every kind of business from a gas station, to a farm, to apartment rentals and restaurants all across New York State. She made life-long friends through these wild adventures. Susan finally left the cold weather of upstate NY for St Augustine, FL where she could enjoy the warm sun and cold Rum & Cokes. She was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother as well as a friend to so many. Susan will be deeply missed, along with her recipes for arroz con pollo and flan. And even though Susan cooked her steaks until they were ridiculously tough and dry, her love for her family and friends was always warm and tender.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov 12 at Zero Dock St on 130 Canal Street Carthage, NY from 1130-230. We will share stories of what a beautiful woman Susan was, inside and out.
