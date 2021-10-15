Suzann J. Cornell, 71, died October 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room at the Samaritan Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. Among her survivors is her husband, Stephen.
Calling hours will be Monday from 5-8 pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lyme Heritage Center, PO Box 285, Chaumont, NY 13622 or to the Walker Cancer Treatment Center, 830 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
