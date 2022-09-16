Suzanne “Susie” Cough ODonnell 78, former resident of Henderson NY passed away on September 9th 2022 surrounded by loved ones under doctor’s care at Halifax Regional in Daytona Beach, FL. Suzanne was born April 23rd 1944 in Mannsville NY on the family farm to Frederick & Marjorie Cough, and was the oldest of 9 children. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick Couch and Marjorie Cough, her Sister Cathy Compo and Brother James Cough. She is survived by her significant other Raymond Holzbaur; siblings Helena M. Couch, Frederick J. Couch, Barbara J. Couch, Ellen D. Sullivan, Annette R. Cough, and John A. Cough; her children Michael Hutt, Lisa Anderson, Pati Ingersoll-Hanno, and Timothy O’Donnell; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She retired to the Daytona Beach area after a 30+ year career with NY State Parks and Recreation. She began her career painting picnic tables and through hard work and perseverance, she eventually became the 1st female Park Manager in her region at Westcott Beach State Park.
She enjoyed traveling to see family and friends and when the opportunity arose, she was fond of taking cruises with her significant other Raymond. Music was in her heart & soul and she would sing and dance as if no one was watching. She was very active with her hobbies throughout the years to include quilting, crafting, bowling, golf, walking on the beach, swimming, reading, and was an avid card player. One of her most cherished accomplishments was that she taught her granddaughters how to sew. She was a devoted friend, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was described by all as caring, kind, spunky, unique and full of life with a beautiful spirit and smile that captured the hearts of many. If she met you once, you were assured to be lifelong friends. She was one of a kind and will be loved and greatly missed by all that knew her.
All are welcome to attend the graveside service on Saturday September 24th 2022 at 10am at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews NC 28104. A celebration of life will also be held on Saturday October 1st 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the Port Leyden Fire Fall at 3387 Douglas Street, Port Leyden, NY 13433. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Port Leyden Fire Department and Lady’s Auxiliary at PO Box 652 Port Leyden, NY 13433.
