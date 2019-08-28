Suzanne V. Nichols, 68 of Adams, wife of Terry R. Nichols, passed away August 26th, 2019 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown.
Her funeral will be 2 pm Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church, Rt 11, Sandy Creek with Pastor Brian Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in the Smithville Cemetery. Calling hours are from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. A luncheon will be held at the Sandy Creek VFW following the burial service.
Sue is survived by her husband, Terry R., Adams; her step-son Nathan (Christy) Nichols, Henderson; 4 grandchildren Isiah, Aidan and twins Kinley and Damien Nichols; a brother Donald (Diana) Dawley, Sandra Dutton, Shelly Dawley (Peter Mazella), all of Lisbon, Kimberly (Randy) Adams and Lisa (Thomas) Toole, all of Ogdensburg; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Eileen and a brother-in-law Thomas Dutton.
Sue was born in Ogdensburg, April 1, 1951, a daughter to Kenneth and Eileen Briere Dawley. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1969 and SUNY Potsdam College in 1973. Sue taught in the City of Watertown School System for a few years. She later was the manager at the Day Spring Stable horse farm for 12 years. Sue also worked at Bonfare, Rays Sunoco and CSX railroad before returning to substitute teaching in the Belleville-Henderson School District, retiring in 2010 due to her battle with cancer.
Sue and Terry were married on July 22, 1995.
Sue was a longtime member of the Adams Village Baptist Church. She enjoyed sailing, horseback riding. She was a music lover and enjoyed playing her guitar. Sue enjoyed outdoor activities, working around her house and yard and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the St. Lawrence County SPCA.
Condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
