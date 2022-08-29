Sybil E. Hess Richmond, 102, from Henderson passed away on Wednesday, August 24th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for 9 years.
Born March 24, 1920, the daughter to the late David and Blanche Shear Hess of Henderson. She graduated from Henderson Central School in 1939.
Sybil married William D. Richmond on January 13, 1941, in Ellisburg. They lived their entire married lives in Henderson.
Sybil’s passion was always her family, friends, family gatherings, dinners, gardening, and friends were her accomplishments.
Her chicken and biscuit, cherry pies and Christmas cookies will be remembered by all.
She was predeceased by her husband William, her daughter Sylvia, (Spook) and 7 siblings, Art, Sid, Hank, Ward, Arlene, Elva, and Madeline Hess.
Surviving are her 2 sons, Gary W. Richmond, Rod and his wife Karen Richmond all from Henderson, 10 grandchildren, Tim, Cydne, Travis, Jannessa, Brynn, Braydon, Bryslin, Brodyn, Tom and Matt, 9 great-grandchildren, Josh, Jake, Shea, Kiersten, Ariania, Carter, Dawson, Rosemary and Addison.
A special thanks to the first-floor staff at the Summit Village who cared and loved Sybil for the last 9 years of her life. You will never be forgotten.
Please join us on September 10th at 3:00 pm at Rod and Karen’s home, 6731 Lighthouse Rd., Henderson, the original “Hess” homestead. We will celebrate Sybil’s life and share memoires and some of her sugar cookies.
