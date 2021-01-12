RAYMONDVILLE—Services for 77 year old Sylvia D. LaShomb, a resident of Raymondville and formerly of Springvale, ME, will be held privately at the Buck Funeral Home. Sylvia passed away late Thursday evening, January 7, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Sylvia is survived by her children John “Casey” LaShomb, Michael LaShomb and his companion Melissa Uhl, Steven Haskell and Patrick LaShomb Sr.; her beloved grandchildren including Donald R. LaShomb and Donna Mondor, both of Maine; six great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law, Danny Moulton and longtime friend, Carol Ashley. Sylvia was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband John and a nephew, Paul Moulton.
Born in Rodman, NY on April 19, 1943 to the late Henry and Lotti Bump Jandreau, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and well as JCC and USM. She married John G. LaShomb in 1964. She was employed throughout her life, starting with NY Air Break, Western Union and most recently, William Arthur Stationaries in Maine. She lived life to the fullest, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with family and friends. Sylvia enjoyed knitting and traveling and was a fond supporter of St. Jude’s. She was known as Ma or Grandma by everyone and was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
