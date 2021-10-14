North Lawrence - Sylvia I. Meacham, 81, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday October 8, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. In keeping with Sylvia’s wishes there will be no public services and her family will honor her life privately at their convenience.
Sylvia was born on May 2, 1940, in Saranac Lake to the late Clifton A. and Estella H. (Donaldson) Prue and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in Brasher Falls in 1958. After graduation Sylvia enlisted in the United States Air Force.
On March 26, 1960, she married William Meacham and they were married 47 years. Sylvia worked on the family farm for 30 years until she made the decision to go to work full time at the age 55. She enjoyed working at Walmart in Massena for 25 years where she was beloved by her coworkers and customers. She cared for many as they were her family and continued to pray for them even after she retired. Sylvia continued helping her children as they remodel their homes; specifically working on her granddaughter’s house.
In her leisure time, Sylvia liked to read Amish books and take scenic rides through the mountains.
She is survived by her children, John “Jack” Meacham, Candy Turner and her husband Rob, and Joyce Meacham and her companion John Bishop; grandchildren, John Bishop (Michailla Torrey), Matthew Bishop, Morgan (Nick) Avery; great-grandson Logan Bishop, and one on the way; sister, Carol (Prue) Moraca; brothers, Don (Carleen) Prue, and David Prue; sisters-in-law, Patty Nurney and Janet Prue, and several nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was predeceased by her brother, Cliff “Buck” Prue, niece, Carleen T. Moraca, in-laws, Charmaine McLaughlin, Betty Engle, Daniel Moraca, and great-grandson Michael John Bishop who passed in infancy.
For those wishing to express an act of kindness, memorial contributions can be sent to www.samaritanspurse.org, or one of your local First Responders in the North Country.
Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
Sylvia was a faithful follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and prayed fervently for all she knew to be saved. Sylvia will be profoundly missed.
