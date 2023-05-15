NORWOOD – Funeral services for Sylvia J. McDonald, 91, a resident of 1 Prairie Street, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with her son, Rev. John McDonald presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. McDonald passed away on Friday morning, May 12, 2023 at the North Country Center of Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massena after a brief stay. Sylvia is survived by a son, Rev. John and Cheryl McDonald, Rutland, VT; a daughter, Patsy Cota, Norwood; 7 beloved grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was pre-deceased by her parents, a son-in-law, Rod Cota and her three brothers, Wesley, Glenn and Arthur Robinson and a sister, Helen Gray. Born in Oneida, NY on February 2, 1932 to the late Thomas and Hazel Broga Robinson, Sylvia graduated as Salutatorian from Lisbon High School, Class of 1949 and married Glenn A. McDonald on December 20, 1949. Glenn passed away on December 28, 2013. Sylvia was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed helping others. She also worked for the Office of the Aging, overseeing the meal programs in Norwood. She was a longtime communicant of the Brookdale Wesleyan Church, where she played the piano for over 65 years. Most recently, Sylvia was a communicant of the United Methodist and Congregational Church of Norwood. She also enjoyed playing the accordion as a hobby as well. Sylvia was a member of the Golden Agers, the Jolly Agers and enjoyed time spent with her family and friends and enjoyed the company of her cats and in her earlier years, loved taking motorcycle rides. Memorial donations for Sylvia can be made to any local animal shelter in Sylvia’s name and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Sylvia J. McDonald.
