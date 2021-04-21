POTSDAM - Tabatha Matthie, 49, a resident of the Morley Potsdam Road, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
Updated: April 21, 2021 @ 6:39 pm
