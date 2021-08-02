A graveside service for Tammy Sue (Fairbanks) Goodale will be held on Saturday, August 7th at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery, Edwards and a celebration of life to follow at her daughter’s house at 115 Gore Road, Richville, NY 13681. Tammy passed away on February 13, 2021.
Tammy Sue (Fairbanks) Goodale
