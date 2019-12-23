Tara L. Gardner, 45, Mannsville, passed away Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at her home with her family at her side.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, December 30th from 11am - 2 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, followed by a 3 pm memorial service at the Mannsville United Methodist Church.
A complete obituary will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, Dollars for Scholars, c/o Sandy Creek Central School or to the Mannsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
