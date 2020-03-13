Tara L. Van Horn, 47, of Pulaski, NY; passed away March 6, 2020 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle was gastric cancer. She was born January 26, 1973 in Watertown, NY and is the daughter of Darcy and Steve Thomas and Chris and Tina Eisenhauer. Tara married George “Bud” E. Van Horn on August 28, 1999 and raised two children, Hunter C. Van Horn and Madisyn W. Van Horn with him. She resided in Pulaski, New York for the majority of their marriage. She attended General Brown High School and graduated with the class of 1991. After high school, Tara obtained her Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Jefferson Community College. After this she went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from SUNY Oswego followed by her Masters Degree which she earned from SUNY Potsdam in Technologies. Tara worked as a sixth grade earth science teacher at South Jefferson Central School for almost 21 years. Teaching was her passion; she was one of the lucky few who truly loved their career to the point that it was no longer considered a job to her. Her upbeat personality, contagious laugh and smile never failed to brighten a room. She touched the lives of hundreds of children throughout her years at SJCS and will be remembered fondly by her colleagues and students. Aside from teaching Tara enjoyed any outdoor activity but especially loved gardening, four wheeling, and fishing. She also spent countless hours traveling to watch her children’s sporting events throughout high school and college. Her favorite activity, however, was spending time with her grandson and the rest of her family. Tara is survived by her husband, George, her children Hunter and Madisyn, grandson Travis, mother, Darcy Thomas, father Chris (Tina) Eisenhauer, as well as five siblings, including Mick and Carrie Eisenhauer, Marc and Shawn Thomas, Justina Burrows and their spouses as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by father Steve Thomas and brother Stephen Eisenhauer. Per Tara’s request, there will be no services held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date which is to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
To share memories and condolences please visit, www.harterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.