Taylor Family

David Ross Taylor 2/7/2021 in Ocala, FL
Infanta Rae (OYong) Taylor 5/7/2018 in Canandaigua, NY
“IN LOVING MEMORY of David & Infanta Taylor, married 55 years! Your life was a BLESSING, your memory a TREASURE, you’re loved beyond WORDS and missed beyond MEASURE. “Love Always... Chere, Pat & Linda, Nicole, Rachel & Julia Taylor
An 11am memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Fuller Funeral Home, Inc. 190 Buffalo St. Canandaigua, NY. A celebration of life will follow at Clifton Springs Country Club.
To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.co
