COLTON – Ted Walrich, 81, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Ted was born in Thawville, Illinois on October 1, 1938, the son of the late Benjamin and Phyllis (Allen) Walrich. He attended and graduated from Armstrong High School and graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Peggy Vinson; they married June 1959 in Collison, Illinois.
After college, they moved to Waukegan, Illinois and he worked for Outboard Marine Corporation for a few years. They then moved to Taylorville, Illinois where he operated and built a boat business for over 10 years. They moved to Colton in 1979 to go into the Christmas tree growing business and the maple syrup making business. He also made flooring and paneling out of his kiln dried lumber. While in Illinois, they both achieved their pilot’s license and owned and flew two different planes. He was an avid hunter in his early days but his biggest passion of life was snowmobiling with his wife and family for over 50 years. They both traveled to Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming for the sport as well as traveled many miles through the Adirondacks.
Ted is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peg; his children, Tim (Beth) of Nashville; Tom (Lisa) of Dallas; Kris (Aaron) Armstrong of Oswego; and Kari of Dallas; his grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Morghan, Mason, and Dylan; and two great grandchildren, Lilah and Kinley. He is also survived by a sister, Joanne Kynast of Atlanta; his sister-in-laws, Vicki Clark and Marilyn Walrich; and seven nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest son, Todd; his brother, Glenn; and his brother-in-law, Charles “Bud” Vinson.
A private memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Potsdam United Methodist Church, Colton Rescue Squad, or Pierrepont Fire Department.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.