Teddy M. Tierney, 63, Watertown passed away Sunday, November 10th at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15th from 4 pm- 6 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Teddy was born in Rochester, NY the daughter to Theodore and Margaret Harrienger Munger, Jr.
Teddy worked for several years as a counselor at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, retiring in January, 2019.
She was very close to her family and enjoyed spending time and making fond memories with them. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Cuppernell, Watertown; Corey Cuppernell, Watertown; her grandson, Noah Cuppernell, 3 sisters, Marjorie (Cliff) Wake, Rochester; Catherine Munger, Chaumont; Jackie (Pat) Pratt, Dexter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
