Terence M. O’Brien

Terence M. “Terry” “OB” O’Brien, 53, of Black River died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Terry was born in Providence, RI on December 11, 1967, son of William and Katherine Lortie O’Brien. The family moved to Watertown where he graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School in 1986, before moving on to SUNY Potsdam.
On December 16, 1995, he married Paige E. Johnson at Holy Family Church.
For 25 years Terry worked for the Department of Corrections at the Watertown Correctional Facility. He transitioned into real estate obtaining his Associate Broker License while at Exit More Real Estate and then became co-broker/owner of Bridgeview Real Estate Services alongside Maxine M. Quigg. For several years he was a top producer for the local board of realtors.
Terry coached lacrosse for 19 years at the College of the Holy Cross (MA), JCC, IHC and finished his career coaching his daughter at the modified level at Carthage Central. He was a member of the North Country Goes Green Executive Board and held a Director’s seat at the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.
He enjoyed fitness, travel, and being on the water. But more than anything, Terry enjoyed the time he spent with his wife Paige, and his children Gabrielle and Lelan. He was a loving husband, father and a devoted friend to whom many could turn to in times of need. He will also be remembered as an exemplary leader as demonstrated through his years as a coach and small business owner. Terry touched the lives of many athletes, colleagues and community members.
Terry is survived by his wife, Paige, Black River; parents William and Katherine O’Brien, Watertown; daughter Gabrielle E. O’Brien, Washington DC; son Lelan M. O’Brien, Hamilton College, Clinton; four siblings, John (Colleen) O’Brien, Camden, Dennis (Lorie) O’Brien, Dexter, Joseph O’Brien, Watertown, and Mary O’Brien, Watertown; one aunt, one uncle, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, May 4, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be held at Holy Family Church on Wednesday, May 5, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers Terry’s family wishes donations in his name to North Country Goes Green, P. O. Box 6143, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
