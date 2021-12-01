Terrance B. Colwell, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, November 30th at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. He was 65 years old. Burial will be held in Brookside Cemetery at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Terrance B. Colwell
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.