Calling hours for Terrie Campbell-Mahmoodi, 58, of Hannawa Falls, NY will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Garner Funeral Service (10 Lawrence Ave., Potsdam, NY) followed by a celebration of life service from 5-5:30 p.m. at the same location with Rev. Rob Shirmer officiating. Memories and condolences may also be shared online at www.garnerfh.com. Terrie passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at home, after a courageous 14-month battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side.
She is survived by her husband of over 33 years Farzad Mahmoodi, daughter Taranae of Philadelphia, PA, son Arian of Los Angeles, CA, sister Sheri Dardis of Waseca, MN, father and mother-in-law, Ali and Minoo Mahmoodi of Carlsbad, CA, sister and brother-in-law, Farnaz and Kazem Zomorrodian of Carlsbad, CA, 4 half-sisters, 2 half-brothers, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terrie was predeceased by her mother Arlene (Baade) Campbell, father Terry Pankonen, step- father William Campbell, brother Ty Campbell, and brother-in-law Dale Dardis.
Terrie was born in Pierre, South Dakota to Arlene (Baade) Campbell and Terry Pankonen. She graduated from Fort Pierre High School and went on to continue her education at the University of Minnesota at Morris, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services.
Before moving to Potsdam, Terrie lived in Minneapolis, MN and Seattle, WA for several years and held a variety of positions at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, Safeco Title Insurance Co., Seattle, WA, and Powers Dry Goods Co., Minneapolis, MN. In Potsdam she was the owner and instructor of Kumon Math & Reading Center, as well as the General Manager for her son’s various business ventures. Terrie was an active member of the Clarkson Club for several years and served a term as its President. She was also an active member of the Antique Group of the Clarkson Club.
Terrie loved spending time with family and friends, as well as enjoyed traveling and learning about different cultures, collecting antiques, creating floral arrangements and participating in a variety of exercise classes. She was known to be very caring, positive and kind-hearted, always willing to help others and brighten the lives of those around her.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org/donate
