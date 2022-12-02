Terry E. Wilcox, 75, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Terry was born in Watertown, NY, the son of Everett and Doris Snyder Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia Counoupas, and his wife of 32 years, Bronwyn Wilcox (Rosenquist).
Terry grew up in Watertown, graduating from Watertown High School in 1965. He attended SUNY at Albany and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Social Studies Education in 1969. In August 1985, Terry married Bronwyn, who had a creative and loving spirit. They were married for 32 years until Bronwyn passed away in 2017. They both worked in the mental health field and had many friends in the Clayton area.
Terry’s commitment to the healing professions included working with soldiers at Ft. Drum, who suffered from PTSD as they returned from combat. He volunteered to serve on the Boards of The Mental Health Association and of Mercy Behavioral Health. He also served on the State Commission of Quality of Care for the Mentally Disabled. Terry retired from the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in 2008, where he served as a Treatment Coordinator.
Terry was passionate about baseball cards, setting up and operating a sports card store in Clayton from 1988-1995. Many local children saved their allowances to spend there and benefit from Terry’s expertise.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held privately. Donations can be made to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, Watertown, NY for the benefit of people with disabilities.
Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
