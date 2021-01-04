Terry G. Sirles, 60, of Massena, New York, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, in the City of Ogdensburg, NY.
Born in Massena, NY, July 22, 1960, he was the son of the late Robert and Joyce Anderson Sirles.
He was a truck driver for Graymont Cement in Massena, NY.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling, and loved his dogs and cat.
He is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law; Daniel and Kim Sirles of Massena and Josh Sirles and his fiancé Katherine Burnham of Massena; a sister, Tammy Sirles, Massena; and four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gary and Terri Sirles of North Lawrence, NY, Thomas and Edeltraut Sirles of Wolfenbüttel, Germany, Robert and Patricia Sirles of North Lawrence and Donald Sirles of Westville, NY; one grandchild, Ember Raine Sirles, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother, Warren Sirles.
Calling Hours will take place at the Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Funeral Home in Fort Covington, NY., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral in the funeral home chapel, with The Reverend Billy Bond of St. Dismas Village Church officiating. Burial will take place in Fort Jackson Cemetery in the spring.
Donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Funeral Home in Fort Covington, NY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.