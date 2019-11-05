Funeral services for Terry G. Smith, age 60, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Smith passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Terry is survived by his fiancé, Nancy Ramsey; a son, Joshua Smith of Morristown, NY and a step daughter, Angie Smith of Russell, NY. Terry was born on May 28, 1959, in Massena, NY, the son of Gerald E. and Helen L. (Hill) Smith. He graduated from Knox Memorial High School in 1978. Terry first worked for Mackin Trucking in Russell, NY, Pete Green in Lisbon, NY and later for Goldie Trucking and Excavation in Morristown until he recently fell ill. Terry enjoyed helping others and spending time with his family and loved ones. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Terry G. Smith
