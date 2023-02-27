NORFOLK-- Terry L. Despaw, 75, Norfolk, NY passed away February 25, 2023 with his family by his side. Terry was born on March 9, 1947 to Howard G. and Margaret Donie Despaw. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1965. He was drafted into military service and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. Upon his return from the military, he started employment with Reynolds Metals, where he remained until his retirement in 2000. There will be no public calling hours.
Terry married Brenda LaDue on September 25th, 1969, and the marriage ended in divorce. Terry then married Naomi Andre on June 18th, 2016. Terry is survived by his wife Naomi, daughter Lori Despaw Grenier (Al Groebler), and son Mathew (Kristie Germano) Despaw, six grandchildren: Lauren Orosz Smalling (Scott), Blake Orosz (Bridget Whelan), Emma and Dan Davis, and Tristan and Braylee Despaw, as well as twin great-granddaughters, Hailey and Rhea Smalling. Terry is also survived by two brothers, William “Billy” Kovach and Robert “Bobby” Despaw, and one sister Sally French, sister-in-law Sylvia Despaw, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Howard and Margaret Despaw, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Kip Orosz, brother Howard “Sonny” Despaw, sisters Nancy Purves and Joan James, sisters-in-law Elva “Midge” Kovach, Patricia Despaw and brother-in-law Richard French. Terry’s extended family includes Naomi’s sons and daughters-in-law and their families: Mark/Jenn Dombrowski, John/Andi Mcmenemy, Kenneth/Lisa Mcmenemy, and David/Rachel Mcmenemy, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons.
Terry and Naomi were able to spend their summers in Old Orchard Beach Maine visiting with family, playing shuffleboard and cards. Terry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and loved his time with his brother Billy attending the Clarkson hockey games and baseball games in Montreal, sister Nancy going to the state fair and spending time at Sally’s house, and brother Bobby enjoying the stock car races. Memorial contributions in Terry’s memory can be made to the Norfolk Rescue Squad, 7 Sedwick Street, Norfolk, NY 13667 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
