Gouverneur - Terry L. Nichols, 66, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.
There are no funeral services at this time and a celebration of life will be announced during better times. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Terry was born in Gouverneur on November 10, 1954, the son of Leonard and Beatrice (Lashbrooks) Nichols.
He worked a variety of jobs including work as a union carpenter, employment at Mercer’s Dairy, Trimm’s Auto shop, Riverside Iron Works, Seakers/D.J. Walters Chevrolet, and the Mobil service station.
Terry enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or camping out of his RV. He also enjoyed riding his Harley or cruising in his Vette, turning wrenches and auto body on his car projects, spending time with his friends and family, especially his grand kids, and was a member of Half Ass Hunting Club in Croghan.
Terry is survived by his children Nathan and Jessie Nichols, Jamie Nichols and her companion Tommy Bergeron, his grandsons Dylan Burwell, Adam Smithers, Garrytte Nichols, Trent Keith, Gage Nichols, Travus Howe, and Bronson Nichols. He is also survived by his brothers Leonard Jr. and Deborah Nichols, Mike and Judy Nichols, Robin and Wendy Nichols, Mark and Tammy Lashbrooks, nieces and nephews, and several good friends such as Dewey Winters, Jim and Marilyn House, Sage, and Toby. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Dennis Nichols and Stanley Holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.