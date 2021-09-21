Gouverneur – A celebration of life for Terry L. Nichols will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 12:00 noon at the Gouverneur VFW. A burial will be held at 11 am that morning at Hailesboro Cemetery for Terry who passed away on January 22, 2021.
Terry L. Nichols
