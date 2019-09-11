DEER RIVER - Terry L. O’Shaughnessy, Sr., 74, died on Tuesday, afternoon September 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he has been a patient since August 31st.
Terry was born on January 25, 1945 in West Carthage the son of the late Charles and Marjorie (Rushlow) O’Shaughnessy, Sr. He attended Carthage Central School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1965 when he was honorably discharged. He married Beverly A. Downey on March 18, 1967 in Carthage with Donald Holmes, Justice of the Peace officiating. Terry worked for D.L. Reed Trucking, Ft. Drum food service, Champion Sand and Gravel, Carthage Fiber Drum, and retired from Beaver River Distribution, Inc. in Denmark. The couple made their home in Deer River.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, and their three sons, Terry L. Jr. (Nadine) of West Carthage; Michael J. (Kristy) of Carthage; and Ronald J. (Georgie) of Carthage; four grandchildren, Kylee (Tyler) Pominville; Sydney, Emily (Mathew) Miller; and Austin; three great grandchildren; his brother, Donald G. O’Shaughnessy of Carthage; nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Patrick W. O’Shaughnessy and his sister, Kathy L. O’Shaughnessy.
Terry was a member of West Carthage Fire Department for over 22 years serving as Fire Police Lieutenant, Captain, and Chaplain. He also served as chaplain for Natural Bridge F.D., a member of Jefferson County Fire Police Association and Crisis Response Team which is associated with the fire police, member of Antwerp Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a past member of Carthage American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post -789, and Carthage Area Rescue Squad. Terry played country music for over 35 years with C.W. and the Runaways.
For many years Terry was active with Carthage Little League as coach, assistant coach and umpire. For over 50 years he brought Christmas cheer to many families as Santa Claus. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and serving his community. Terry’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of his life.
Please join the family for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 P.M. at the Carthage American Legion. Per Terry’s wishes, he is to be cremated and a private graveside service will be at Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge at the convenience of the family.
Memorials in Terry’s name for his final service to his community may be made to: West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department, 61 High Street, Carthage, NY 13619
An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.