LOWVILLE - Terry M. Dosztan, 57, of Erie Canal Road, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kelley; a daughter and her companion, Heather Dosztan and Richard Cobb of Port Leyden, and their daughter, Ariana; a son, Michael Dosztan of Lowville; his siblings, Robert and Gloria Dosztan of Lowville; Tim and Cindy Dosztan of Lowville; Randy and Patty Dosztan of Lowville; Jewel “Bucky” and Kim Dosztan of Lowville; Judy Virkler of New Hartford; Sheila Smith of Greig; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Wayne Dosztan and Richard Hill.
Terry was born on November 17, 1961 in Lowville, a son of the late William and Ruth LaPlante Dosztan. He attended Lowville Academy. On May 7, 1988, he married Kelley Norton at Lowville Baptist Church. Terry worked for Lowville Storage before going to work for Fibermark in Lowville for many years.
He enjoyed car shows, his Mustangs, and his fish aquarium. Most of all, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
