Canton - Thalia Nash, beloved wife of Richard Nash, DDS, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was eighty-nine years old.
Thalia was predeceased by her parents James A. and Grace Walsh, and her brother James I. (Jeanne) Walsh.
Thalia and Richard had been married for nearly 65 years. They have four daughters: Terry (Paul) Hartmann of Tucson, AZ; Nola (David) Lloyd of Canton; Carole (Ryan) Strehlow of Santa Barbara, CA; and Wendy (Joe) Lewis of Waddington. Their grandchildren are Justin Bessette of Sunnyside, NY; Nash Bessette of Canton; Alexis Bessette of Waddington; and Lauren (Sage) Vasse of Baltimore, MD.
Thalia was born and raised in the North Country. She loved family gatherings with her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She had fun participating in bridge clubs and couple’s golf leagues. Thalia enjoyed many summers at Chateaugay Lake and, in retirement, winters in Florida. While living in Saudi Arabia for a short time, she experienced a new culture and made friends from around the world. Her hobbies included knitting and sewing.
Thalia attended the University of Vermont and SUNY Canton. After many years as a full-time homemaker, she taught business courses at Mater Dei College and then worked at St. Lawrence County Social Services, advocating for children and families.
She enjoyed an active retirement for many years. Later, Alzheimer’s took Thalia’s memories, but her love, humor, and feistiness still peeked through and made us smile.
She will be deeply missed.
Burial will be held privately for the family in Waddington Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting. www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
