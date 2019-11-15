Words alone cannot fully express our deep appreciation for all the acts of kindness shown us upon the death of our Mother, Nana, and Great Nana, Olive (Dow) Denny.
We wish to thank the staff at United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home, to Ryan and Mike Frary at Fray’s Funeral Home, to Father Shurtleff and Dan for a beautiful service and to the Lisbon -1342 American Legion Auxiliary who served a great meal to our friends and family.
To all our friends and family for flowers, donations, cards, phone calls and your visit to the wake and funeral that helped to ease and share our sorrow, we are most grateful.
May God Bless You All. Debra, Ronald, Scott and their families
