Thank you to the family and friends of John A. Willard
The family of John would like to thank all who attended the celebration of his life on February 5. Also a big thank you for the cards, as well as all donations to the Heuvelton Fire Department in John’s name. Special thank you to Fox & Murray’s Funeral Home, the Heuvelton Fire Department, and Fobares catering for their services. He will deeply missed by all. Thank you all, Joan Willard. The out pouring support of the community, friends & family is greatly appreciated.
