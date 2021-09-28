Thayer Hutchinson-Alexander, February 20, 1981, - September 19, 2021, our beautiful spirit succumbed to her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome. She is survived by her daughter, Calleigh Toth of Florida, life partner, David Wolske of Jonesboro, TX, her mother, Rebecca Goulart of NM, formerly Massena, NY; her brother, Joshua Goulart of Massena, NY, his wife, Jocelyn, niece, Kadaley, grandparents, Lloyd and Blythe St. Pier, of Massena, NY, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Thayer was one of Massena High School’s class of ’99, got her GED later, and moved into the legal field. Her passions were her love of animals, animal rescue, salsa dancing nights, gourmet cooking, and enjoying life to its fullest. Led Zeppelin and all things Robert Plant enamored her. Perhaps we may catch a glimpse of her “Ride a white mare in the footsteps of dawn.” Her kind heart and joyous personality have touched many lives, and she lovingly adopted a much larger family. The family would like donations or gifts sent to the GBS/CIDP Foundation International in honor of Thayer. https://www.gbs-cidp.org/
Thayer Hutchinson-Alexander
February 20, 1981 - September 19, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.