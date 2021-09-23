Richville – A celebration of lives will be hosted by the Bonk family for Michael J. Bonk and his nephew Chad M. Bonk on Sunday, October 3rd from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm at the home of Kathy Cross, 179 Bilow Road, Richville. Michael, 69, passed away in Washington and Chad, 41, passed away in Hammond in August of 2021.
The Bonk family
