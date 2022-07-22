Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Family of Gregory Carl Wright

October 4, 1954-June 20, 2022

  • 0
Pamela L. Eves

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent a flower piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you said the kindest words, that any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much. With sincere thanks, The Family of Gregory Carl Wright

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.