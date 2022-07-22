Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent a flower piece, if so, we saw it there. Perhaps you said the kindest words, that any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much. With sincere thanks, The Family of Gregory Carl Wright
The Family of Gregory Carl Wright
October 4, 1954-June 20, 2022
