The family of James C. Murphy wish to express our deepest gratitude to all of our relatives, friends and neighbors for the flowers, food, sympathy cards and memorial contributions sent at the time of our loss.
Sincere thanks to the clergy at St. Peter’s Parish for their extra visits, prayers, and special blessings in our trying time.
Special thanks to the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their extra care and kindness shown to Jim and his family during his final days.
We also wish to express our gratitude to Patrick Frary and the staff of Phillips Memorial Home for all the kindness, compassion and assistance given at this difficult time.
It is a comfort to know so many people share in our loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.