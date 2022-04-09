Family of Maynard (Sky) Weaver wishes to express its appreciation to those who offered kindness, support, and messages of sympathy in our bereavement. Special thanks to Dr. Patel and PCU nurses at Carthage Area Hospital for excellent care; visiting nurse Kaleigh Nortz; Indian River Ambulance EMT s; Nicole LaRue of Lundy Funeral Home; Kinney Drugs Pharmacy that served Sky through the years and donated water for his Celebration of Life; the Philadelphia Fire Department and everyone who helped make Sky’s Celebration of Life a TRUE celebration. Carol, Tamara, Mark and Scott Weaver. Please make any suggestions you feel necessary. Thank you.
The Weaver Family
