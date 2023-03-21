The funeral for Thelma C. Turner, formerly of 401 Shipyard Drive, Sackets Harbor will be Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Turner died at Samaritan Summit Village on March 16, 2023. Calling hours will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 at the funeral home. Internment will be in Barnes Settlement Cemetery in the spring.
She was born January 3, 1936 in Alexandria Bay, New York to Ford Charles and Doris Eleanore Williams Bevens. She attended school at Wibaux - Montana Central School and Alexandria Bay Central School.
Thelma married William “Bill” B. Turner on July 8, 1953 at the Dutch Reform Church in Alexandria Bay, NY with Rev. Henry O. Hospers officiating. Mr. Turner passed away October 12, 2002.
She worked as a deli manager at Weston’s in Watertown for several years and she was also a caretaker for Navy Point Marina until she retired. She also enjoyed being a Sunday School teacher. Some of her favorite hobbies were knitting, crocheting, and bingo. The greatest joy for Mrs. Turner came when she was spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children Debra Roberts of Watertown and Lisa Hightower of Evans Mills, NY, her sisters Eleanore “Elly” Gray of Seeley’s Bay, Ontario, Canada, Mrs. Michael (Delores) Wand of Gananoque, Ontario Canada and Rose Byrd of Plaquemine, Louisiana.
She is also survived by her brothers Ford “Red” Bevens of Port Charles, Illinois, and Patrick and Linda Bevens of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mrs. Turner is also survived by her beloved six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and several neices, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband Bill, Mrs. Turner is predeceased by her daughter Sandra Spencer her brothers Gerald Bevens, Michael Bevens, Allen Bevens and Walter Bevens.
For the compassionate and professional care that Mrs. Turner received, donations are requested by the family to go to the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
