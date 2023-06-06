The graveside service for Thelma C. Turner will be Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Barnes Settlement Cemetery in Alexandria Bay, NY. Mrs. Turner died March 16, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village. She was 87. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Thelma C. Turner
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.