Thelma M. Carl, age 92, life resident of Pulaski passed away Thursday at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Thelma was born April 22, 1930 in Orwell, the daughter of Donald and Genevieve Durge Minor. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1947. Thelma was married to her husband of 65 years, Bruce Carl, on July 20, 1957. She was employed as a phone operator in Pulaski for several years and spent much of her life as a home maker, caring for her seven children. She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Pulaski and a former volunteer at NOCA. Thelma and her husband spent their winters in Texas for many years and enjoyed line dancing and square dancing together.
Surviving are her husband, Bruce, seven children Robert (Joan) McDonald of Lakeview, NY, Dawn Clark of Sun City, AZ, Char McDonald of Scottsdale, AZ, Kevin (Diane) Carl of Montoursville, PA, Lisa Miller of Cheektowaga, NY, Stephen Carl of Pulaski, NY and Alex (Danielle) Carl of Burbank, CA, her brother, Don Minor of Huntingdon, PA, 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Monday, August 22nd at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street Pulaski with burial in South Richland Cemetery in Fernwood. A calling hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral.
