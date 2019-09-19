NORWOOD – Graveside services for 94 year old Thelma M. Wilson will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Mrs. Wilson passed away on January 2, 2019 in Florida. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Thelma M. Wilson.
Thelma M. Wilson
