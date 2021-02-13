MASSENA - Theodore A. Musante Jr., age 94, passed away on Friday February 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bethyl A Musante; his parents, Theodore A Musante Sr. and Dorothy Musante; his brother C. Ronald Musante and his sister Shirley J. Musante. He is survived by his sister, Marcia M. Wisner of Massena, NY; three sons; Lynn, Jeff and Chris, daughter Tracey, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Ted was born on October 13, 1926 in Oneida, NY and moved to Massena as a three-year old child. He attended Massena schools graduating from Massena High School in 1944. He went on to attend Clarkson College in Civil Engineering for a few years before marrying his one and only life-long love, Bethyl Salvas on January 1, 1950.
He was a World War II veteran and served in the US Army in the Pacific Theater and in Japan. He started as a PVT and moved to PFC Rifleman and then to CPL as a Squad Leader before leaving the US Army on November 21, 1946. He was a true soldier and thoroughly enjoyed his time serving in the US Army. He was an avid reader and historian on military campaigns, especially World War Two, World War One, and the Civil War. He collected memorabilia on his service in the US Army and the World Wars.
Ted worked for at time with Harrison Construction Company and at Phillips Memorial Home before starting at Alcoa in 1950. He continued working at Alcoa as an Engineering Technician retiring in 1989 with over 35 years of service.
Ted was an active communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he was an usher, lector, assisted with their annual Bazaar and served on the Bereavement Committee for numerous years. Ted continued to dedicate his time to his community as an active volunteer meal deliverer for Massena Meals on Wheels. Ted was a past member of the American Legion Post -79 and was an excellent and avid bowler. He also excelled in the game of horseshoes and enjoyed playing softball for many years. In addition, Ted coached Babe Ruth baseball for several years. He and wife, Bethyl enjoyed walking trails along the St. Lawrence River with their pets. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow with military honors in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massena Meals on Wheels or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
