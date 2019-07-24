Theresa A. “Terry” Cummings, 80, Watertown, widow of George N. Cummings, passed away Wednesday, July 24th in the summer cottage in Three Mile Bay that she and her husband built in 1962, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson Co.
The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, July 27th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in the North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday beginning at 10 am until the time of the funeral service.
She is survived by 5 children and their spouses, George E. (Barb), Watertown, Neale O. (Sue), Cape Vincent, Todd L (Amy), Watertown, Dallas M. Sloat (Chas), Watertown, Mary Beth Sampson, TN; 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; her sister Katherine M. Plante, Watertown; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving and devoted partner Cliff M. Williams, who has 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Terry was born April 26, 1939 a daughter to the late Elmer R. and Theresa C. Jocquie Wright. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in the class of 1957 and joined most of the alumni reunions, most recently attending her 60th in August 2017.
She married George N. Cummings on June 20, 1959 by the late Rev Benoit. Dostie and the late Rev. Albert. Plante at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. George was the son of George L. and Henrietta J. Berg Cummings. George retired from Jefferson County Highway Department after 34 years in 1990. He passed away on November 1, 1992.
Terry owned and operated Terry’s Poodle Pad for 27 years and had worked at M.H. Fishman and Seaway Gardens, prior to that. She also worked for A&W Root Beer in 1962 and was a crossing guard in 1970.
She and her husband built a cottage on Chaumont Bay in 1962 and spent every season there with her children. She loved to fish, and she cleaned and ate all the catches. In January of 1992 they bought a home in Crystal River, Fla., but did not get to use it as George passed away in November of that year.
She was a life member of the former Northside Improvement League and was president of the auxiliary in 1979 and 1980. Terry was a 52-year member of the Brownville American Legion Auxiliary Post 588 where she held many offices in her younger years. She was involved with RSVP as a tax preparer for 9 years and enjoyed helping the elderly.
She was also a family care provider having one client, Charles Lee who lived in her home as family for 18 years. Terry received many certificates of excellence from New York State for her involvement as a family care provider.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
