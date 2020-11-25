MASSENA – Theresa Ann Love, 77, a longtime resident of Hough Road, passed away Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a brief illness.
Theresa was born May 11, 1943 in Brasher, the daughter of the late Ira and Flora (Bentley) Leggue. She was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. On October 20, 1962, she married Freddy D. Love at the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church.
Theresa worked for many years in the cafeteria at Alcoa before becoming a cook at Massena Head Start where she retired. She was a member of the Wednesday night TOPS and Marine Corps Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to bingo, visiting with friends and family on her porch, and camping.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Freddy; her children, Patricia Billhardt, Carol Love, and Freddy Love, Jr. all of Massena; her grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Corey; her great grandchildren, Rhys, Collin, Liam, and Rhevden; her brother, Francis and Lorna Leggue of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Phyllis Riley and Barb Love; and her brothers, Rodrick, Arnold, Norman, Jerry, and Duane “Tooter” Leggue.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cook Street, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
